Driver killed in attack on Sindh University bus in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The driver of a Sindh University point bus, which transports students from Hyderabad to Jamshoro and back, was shot dead near City gate hotel here on Friday.

According to the police, an unidentified armed man entered the bus and shot dead Ghulam Ali Gann who was driving the vehicle and fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and shifted the victim's body to Liaquat University Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

ASP Alina Rajpar reached the hospital and met with Gann's family to know if there was any personal enmity which led to his killing.

In reaction to the incident, the drivers and staff of Sindh University staged a sit-in protest outside the Central Jail and City Gate Hotel. They parked their buses on the road and blocked the movement of traffic.

The protesters demanded the arrest of the attacker and registration of FIR.

The varsity's staff also protested outside the hospital, decrying delay in conducting the postmortem because of the unavailability of the Medico-Legal Officer.