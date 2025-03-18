Driver killed in robbery on M9 Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) A driver of a mini truck was shot dead allegedly by robbers on M9 Motorway in Jamshoro district in the limits of Lunikot police station on Tuesday.

According to Lunikot police, 45 years old Wahid Bux Jatoi was killed because he resisted the robbery.

The police informed that Jatoi was returning from Karachi but his vehicle developed some fault due to which he parked it by the roadside.

Some armed men riding on a motorbike approached Jatoi and fatally shot him besides taking away Rs80,000 cash and his mobile phone, the police added.

The dead body of Jatoi, who lived in village Data Dino in Panu Aqil town of Sukkur district, was shifted to the district headquarters hospital for postmortem.

It may be important to mention that the Sindh Government has launched the Highway Police Unit in order to combat such crimes on the motorways and highways of the province.