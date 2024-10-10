Driver Killed On Road
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In an accident, a truck driver died after falling from a moving trailer in wee hours
of Thursday.
The Rescue 1122 said Ishfaq fell asleep during driving on Multan road, tehsil Chowk
Azam.
The rescuers shifted the body to the THQ hospital after informing the police.
