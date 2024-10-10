Open Menu

Driver Killed On Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Driver killed on road

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) In an accident, a truck driver died after falling from a moving trailer in wee hours

of Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said Ishfaq fell asleep during driving on Multan road, tehsil Chowk

Azam.

The rescuers shifted the body to the THQ hospital after informing the police.

