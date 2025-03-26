Driver Killed, Two Other Injured In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:50 PM
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The driver on Wednesday was killed while two women sustained injuries as a van hit a tree.
The Rescue 1122 sources said that the accident occurred on Okanwala road near village 43/12 L due technical fault in the vehicle.
They said the driver identified as Umar Riaz 30 years old died on the spot, adding two women including Anwar Bibi and Rasoolan Bibi sustained injures.
A Rescue team shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), they added.
APP/mjm/378
