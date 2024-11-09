Open Menu

Driver Killed,two Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Driver killed,two injured in road accident

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) A driver of an oil tanker was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between oil tanker and dumper near Machiwala,hereon Saturday.

According to police sources,an oil tanker was collided with a dumper near Machiwala due to overspeeding in which the driver of the tanker Saifullah(50) s/o Muhammad Anwar r/o Haroonabad died at the spot while,the dumper driver Muhammad Faisal(35) s/o Muhammad Rafique sustained serious injuries.

A motorcyclist Zohaib(32) r/o Marzipura Burewala also sustained injuries after falling down from the motorcycle when the motorcycle was collided with the oil tanker after accident.

Body and injured were shifted to the nearby hospital.

Further investigation was underway.

