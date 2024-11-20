Open Menu

Driver Lost Life As Loaded Truck Falls Into Ravine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2024 | 12:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) At least one person on Wednesday died and another sustained injuries as a loaded truck with stones fell into a deep gorge near the Battal Police Station Mansehra due to brake failure.

According to police sources, the driver, Khurshid Gul, was killed on the spot while the conductor, Saeed Ur Rehman, sustained injuries.

The Rescue 1122 team responded to the scene and transferred the dead body of the ill-fated driver to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Battal for further procedures.

