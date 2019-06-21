Driver of Jinnah Express laid to rest

One of the 3 drivers of the engine of Jinnah Express who died due to accident with a freight train in Hyderabad the other day was laid to rest here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :One of the 3 drivers of the engine of Jinnah Express who died due to accident with a freight train in Hyderabad the other day was laid to rest here on Friday.

The funeral prayer of 28 year old Syed Noman, an assistant driver of the engine, was offered near his residence near old Shalimar Cinema.

The dead bodies of 2 other drivers, Aslam Chandio and Yasir Bashir, were sent to Naushehro Feroze district and Karachi, respectively.

Chandio was the engine's driver while Noman and Bashir were his assistants.

The railway track, which was damaged after the accident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday, was restored early on Friday morning after nearly 12 hours.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Aftab Iqbal also visited the cite of the accident as well as Hyderabad railway station.