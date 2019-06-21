UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driver Of Jinnah Express Laid To Rest

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:31 PM

Driver of Jinnah Express laid to rest

One of the 3 drivers of the engine of Jinnah Express who died due to accident with a freight train in Hyderabad the other day was laid to rest here on Friday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :One of the 3 drivers of the engine of Jinnah Express who died due to accident with a freight train in Hyderabad the other day was laid to rest here on Friday.

The funeral prayer of 28 year old Syed Noman, an assistant driver of the engine, was offered near his residence near old Shalimar Cinema.

The dead bodies of 2 other drivers, Aslam Chandio and Yasir Bashir, were sent to Naushehro Feroze district and Karachi, respectively.

Chandio was the engine's driver while Noman and Bashir were his assistants.

The railway track, which was damaged after the accident occurred around 5 pm on Thursday, was restored early on Friday morning after nearly 12 hours.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Railways Aftab Iqbal also visited the cite of the accident as well as Hyderabad railway station.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Accident Dead Driver Died Hyderabad Prayer

Recent Stories

Cabinet Division issues notification of Commission ..

2 minutes ago

Police seizes 75 automated foreign rifles, arrests ..

2 minutes ago

Man Suspected of Shooting at Taxi Drivers in Talli ..

2 minutes ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Should Resign ..

2 minutes ago

House Democrats Back Plan to Sanction Russian Bank ..

7 minutes ago

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.