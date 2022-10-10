Driver of School van killed, 2 students injured in Swat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :A driver of school vehicle was killed and two students injured when unknown assailants opened fire when they were going to school In Guli Bagh area of Swat on Monday.

Police said that two assailants riding on motorcycle manged to escape from the crime scene.

Soon after the incident Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot and shifted injured students to hospital for treatment.

Police have cordoned off the area and started search operation.

The driver who died on the spot is identified as Hussain Ahmed son of Anyatullah, and two students of Swat Public School injured in the incident are Azhar Hussain son of Jan Bakhat resident of Dir and Mammon son of Safiullah resident of Chitral.