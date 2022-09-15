Driver rams vehicle into an Motorway police officer

(@FahadShabbir)

A driver deliberately rammed his vehicle into a Motorway Police officer near E-35 Expressway, Haripur on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :A driver deliberately rammed his vehicle into a Motorway Police officer near E-35 Expressway, Haripur on Thursday.

According to spokesperson of Motorway Police, the Police sub-inspector who was performing his duties on the E-35 Expressway was injured when a driver tried to ram his vehicle on to him.

DIG Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik took notice of the matter and the accused was detained and a case was registered against him.

The incident occurred when Sub-Inspector Faisal Hafeez stopped a vehicle near E-35 Expressway, Haripur, as the driver named Saad Idrees was not wearing a seat belt.

However, in response, the driver threatened the officer and despite being explained about the rules and regulations, he tried to escape the spot thus hitting the vehicle to the sub-inspector and injuring his leg.