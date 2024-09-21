Driver sustain injuries after bus overturned

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) A bus driver sustained injuries as the bus overturned turtle near Shujabad road Lodhran,here on Saturday.

According to rescue officials,a coaster bus was travelling to Galewal from Multan to pick labourers.

The break of the bus failed near Shujabad road while taking turn and it overturned.As a result, the driver sustained injuries.

Rescue team rushed to the spot and provided first aid to the victim.

The injured was identified as Muhammad Abid r/o Jallah Arain Lodhran.