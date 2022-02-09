UrduPoint.com

Driver Trapped In Oil Tanker Driving Seat After Crush Rescued

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 01:18 PM

One injured in Lorry-Oil Tanker collision near Layyah Road of Tehsil Kot Addu on Tuesday late night

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :One injured in Lorry-Oil Tanker collision near Layyah Road of Tehsil Kot Addu on Tuesday late night.

According to Rescue officials, An oil tanker collided fiercely with the vehicle loaded with sugarcane coming upfront in which the oil tanker driver was critically injured.

Rescuers rushed to the spot along with fire vehicle and ambulance soon after taking emergency call to rescue the driver named Noor Khan, s/o Mehroob Khan, aged 50, resident of Swat of KPK.

It further said that entire area was cordoned off with the help of police as the police control room was informed before approaching to accident area.

The driver who was trapped in driving seat taken out safely and shifted to the nearby hospital.

Oil tanker was stated to have been moving from Karachi to Peshawar carrying 50,000 liter oil. It was reported not to carry out any leakage from oil tanker and police took both of the vehicles into custody to perform further investigation.





