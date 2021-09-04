Driver who crushed motorcyclist arrested

City police on Saturday arrested a truck driver who had allegedly crushed to death a motorcyclist two days ago here on Liaquat Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :City police on Saturday arrested a truck driver who had allegedly crushed to death a motorcyclist two days ago here on Liaquat Road.

According to a police spokesman, City police on complaint of the victim's father registered a case.

The truck driver had fled from the scene after accident.

SHO City Police Station and his team managed to round up the truck driver of a private waste management company. The truck had already been impounded by the police.