Driver Who Crushed Motorcyclist Arrested

Sat 04th September 2021

City police on Saturday arrested a truck driver who had allegedly crushed to death a motorcyclist two days ago here on Liaquat Road

According to a police spokesman, City police on complaint of the victim's father registered a case.

The truck driver had fled from the scene after accident.

SHO City Police Station and his team managed to round up the truck driver of a private waste management company. The truck had already been impounded by the police.

