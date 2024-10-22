Driver, woman injured in bus firing incident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) A passenger bus traveling from Islamabad to Bannu was attacked by alleged robbers near Dara Tang, Lakki Marwat late last night,

According to police reports, the bus came under fire, resulting in injuries to the driver and a female passenger.

Despite the attack, the driver managed to speed away and drove the bus 35 kilometers to the District Headquarters Hospital, where both injured received medical treatment and were later discharged.

Police stated that eight bullets hit the bus, but both injured individuals are now out of danger.