Driver,helper killed as bus collides with container

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :Two persons including the driver and his helper died on the spot when a passenger bus collided with a container from behind after failure of brakes near Sial More on Islamabad- Lahore Motorway.

The bus bearing registration number LES 8886 was coming from Mansehra and going to Lahore with 44 passengers onboard. Three passengers were also injured in the accident.

The dead bodies and the injured were shifted to Pindi Bhattian Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.