Drivers advised to avoid driving immediately after Sehar, Iftar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police Firday advised the drivers to avoid driving immediately after Sehar and Iftar during holy month of Ramazan.

In a statement a spokesman of Motorway Police said that the drivers should take precautionary measures during in Ramazan.

Urging the road- users to avoid unnecessary travel, he asked them to demonstrate patience while driving.

The spokesman said that the drivers should not sit behind the driving wheel while feeling drowsy.

He reminded that a maximum of two people can travel in a private vehicle only in case of emergency due to the recent spread of coronavirus.

He asked them that during the month of Ramadan, they should follow traffic rules and avoid over speeding.

He appealed to the road users to keep some Iftar items in their cars and avoid speeding while traveling and break your fast with the available items in their vehicles.

He said that before traveling at night, they should make sure that the driver has not taken heavy meal.

He requested the public to get latest update from NHMP Travel Advisory http://beta.nhmp.gov.pk/TA/Public/ViewTravel.aspx, Motorway Humsafar Application (NHMP Hamsafar) or get the latest updates from Motorway Police FM 95 Radio and Motorway Helpline 130.