Open Menu

Drivers Advised To Avoid Travelling Without Snow Chain

Sumaira FH Published March 01, 2024 | 09:44 PM

Drivers advised to avoid travelling without snow chain

District Administration Malakand has advised drivers to avoid traveling in snowy areas without proper gear and a snow chain

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) District Administration Malakand has advised drivers to avoid traveling in snowy areas without proper gear and a snow chain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamid Khan has also visited Lowar Tunnel Spot and directed security workers to disallow vehicles that are without snow chains.

He also urged travelers and drivers to cooperate with government officials and follow the directives of district administrations for their safety.

Related Topics

Snow Vehicles Malakand Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan' ..

Pakistan's embassy in UAE launch book on Pakistan's nuclear deterrence

6 minutes ago
 WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers durin ..

WASA issues SOPs to facilitate its consumers during Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 "Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

"Clean and Green Punjab" initiative launched

5 minutes ago
 Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent ..

Huawei unveils comprehensive suite of intelligent solutions at MWC 2024

6 minutes ago
 'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy de ..

'Shocked' EU demands probe into Gaza aid convoy deaths

5 minutes ago
 Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end ..

Farmers advised to sow summer vegetables till end of March

5 minutes ago
NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distrib ..

NBF, PAL forge strategic alliance for book distribution

11 minutes ago
 Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

Eating dry fruits good for health: Experts

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation dips further in February

Eurozone inflation dips further in February

11 minutes ago
 IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

IGP reshuffles 5 DSPs in Hyderabad

8 minutes ago
 17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city ..

17 injured as car drives into crowd in Polish city of Szczecin

8 minutes ago
 Murder convict sentenced to death

Murder convict sentenced to death

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan