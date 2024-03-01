Drivers advised to avoid travelling without snow chain

District Administration Malakand has advised drivers to avoid traveling in snowy areas without proper gear and a snow chain

MALAKAND, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) District Administration Malakand has advised drivers to avoid traveling in snowy areas without proper gear and a snow chain.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Hamid Khan has also visited Lowar Tunnel Spot and directed security workers to disallow vehicles that are without snow chains.

He also urged travelers and drivers to cooperate with government officials and follow the directives of district administrations for their safety.