Driver's Body Found In A Trunk Of Car

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 02:51 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The body of a private taxi driver from Bajaur district who was missing for 19 days was found in his car's trunk here on Friday.

Police said the driver named Latifur Rehman, resident of Loaisim area Bajaur, was missing for 19 days.

His dead body was found from the trunk of his car here.

The body was shifted to hospital for medico legal procedure and later handed over to the heirs.

Police have registered a case against unknown accused.

