Drivers booked on charges of rash driving, illegal LPG cylinders in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police registered cases against 44 drivers on charges of rash driving, installation of poor quality and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, during October.

According to official sources, the Highways police installed reflector on 500 slow moving vehicles with an aim to accidents.

Similarly, pamphlets were issued to 4300 citizens for awareness related to COVID, road safety, dengue, one-wheeling, good touch and bad touch.

According to mobile Education Unit In-charge Javed Iqbal Arbi, the education unit team visited 28 educational institutes, 110 public places, 110 vehicle stands, 45 rural areas, 35 hospitals, 50 petrol pumps, and 40 banks to educate people about traffic rules.