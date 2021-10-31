UrduPoint.com

Drivers Booked On Charges Of Rash Driving, Illegal LPG Cylinders In Vehicles

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

Drivers booked on charges of rash driving, illegal LPG cylinders in vehicles

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways and Patrolling Police registered cases against 44 drivers on charges of rash driving, installation of poor quality and illegal Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, during October.

According to official sources, the Highways police installed reflector on 500 slow moving vehicles with an aim to accidents.

Similarly, pamphlets were issued to 4300 citizens for awareness related to COVID, road safety, dengue, one-wheeling, good touch and bad touch.

According to mobile Education Unit In-charge Javed Iqbal Arbi, the education unit team visited 28 educational institutes, 110 public places, 110 vehicle stands, 45 rural areas, 35 hospitals, 50 petrol pumps, and 40 banks to educate people about traffic rules.

Related Topics

LPG Petrol Police Dengue Poor Education Punjab Mobile Vehicles Road Vehicle Traffic October Gas

Recent Stories

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

43 minutes ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

3 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 October 2021

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.