Drivers Cautioned Against Overcharging Eid Holiday Travelers
Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) As Eidul Fitr draws near, the district administration Tank has warned public transporters to avoid charging additional fares from people going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid Ul Fitr with their families.
According to the district administration, since drivers of public transport find such occasions like Eid as an opportunity to mint money by taking fares from passengers more than the officially notified fares lists, crackdown has been launched to prevent the exploitation of people who visit their native towns for celebration of Eid.
In this regard, Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan and traffic warden Saduddin visited various bus terminals and inquired from passengers about the fares. During inspection, several drivers were fined for violating the official prescribed fare list and returned the extra fare to passengers.
They directed transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.
