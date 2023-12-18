Drivers fined for fleecing passengers in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The district administration Tank on Monday fined several drivers of public transport vehicles for overcharging passengers.

The action was taken in view of decrease in fuel prices by Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan and traffic warden Saduddin during a visit to various bus terminals and inquired about the fares besides examining basic facilities for passengers.

During inspection, several drivers were fined for violating the official prescribed fare list and returned the extra fare to passengers.

They directed transporters to comply with the officially notified fares, otherwise strict action would be taken against violators.

The AC said that district administration would continue taking action against elements that undermined the government’s policies for public welfare.

APP/slm