Open Menu

Drivers Fined For Overcharging Passangers

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Drivers fined for overcharging passangers

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, Sub Divisional police officer (SDPO) Traffic Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Regional Transport Authority’s officials, conducted an inspection of various bus stands and inquired about fares from passengers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, Sub Divisional police officer (SDPO) Traffic Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Regional Transport Authority’s officials, conducted an inspection of various bus stands and inquired about fares from passengers.

They visited various bus terminals following public complaints about overcharging passengers.

The fines were imposed during an ongoing crackdown against transporters to ensure implementation of the government’s notified fare list in view of a decrease in prices of petroleum products.

During the inspection, they fined several drivers who overcharged. SPDO Traffic instructed all drivers to strictly adhere to the prescribed fares.

They refunded the excess amount to passengers emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against violators and added every effort would be made to enforce government fare schedules.

SDPO said that fines would be imposed on those who charge passengers more than the stipulated fare.

Related Topics

Police Traffic All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

2 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

2 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan