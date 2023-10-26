Drivers fined for overcharging passangers

On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, Sub Divisional police officer (SDPO) Traffic Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Regional Transport Authority’s officials, conducted an inspection of various bus stands and inquired about fares from passengers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) On the direction of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar, Sub Divisional police officer (SDPO) Traffic Inam Ullah Khan Gandapur along with Regional Transport Authority’s officials, conducted an inspection of various bus stands and inquired about fares from passengers.

They visited various bus terminals following public complaints about overcharging passengers.

The fines were imposed during an ongoing crackdown against transporters to ensure implementation of the government’s notified fare list in view of a decrease in prices of petroleum products.

During the inspection, they fined several drivers who overcharged. SPDO Traffic instructed all drivers to strictly adhere to the prescribed fares.

They refunded the excess amount to passengers emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against violators and added every effort would be made to enforce government fare schedules.

SDPO said that fines would be imposed on those who charge passengers more than the stipulated fare.