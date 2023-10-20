Drivers fined for overcharging passengers

Assistant Commissioner Tank Amin Ullah Khan on Friday fined several drivers for taking extra fares from passengers despite a drop in fuel prices

The fines were imposed during an ongoing crackdown against transporters to ensure implementation of the government’s notified fare list in view of decrease in prices of petroleum products.

During the operation, the AC Tank along with traffic warden Saduddin paid a visit to various bus terminals and inspected basic facilities for passengers and inquired about the fares.

They refunded the excess amount to passengers and emphasized that strict legal action would be taken against violators and added every effort would be made to enforce government fare schedules.

