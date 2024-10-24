Drivers Fined For Overcharging Passengers In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The district traffic police on Thursday imposed fines on several public transport drivers for taking extra fares from the passengers.
DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, inspected several public transport buses and coaches on different routes.
During the inspection, the police imposed fines on many drivers for overloading the vehicles and collecting extra fares.
The DSP said the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people.
He warned the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
APP/akt
