Open Menu

Drivers Fined For Overcharging Passengers In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 24, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Drivers fined for overcharging passengers in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) The district traffic police on Thursday imposed fines on several public transport drivers for taking extra fares from the passengers.

DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood, inspected several public transport buses and coaches on different routes.

During the inspection, the police imposed fines on many drivers for overloading the vehicles and collecting extra fares.

The DSP said the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people.

He warned the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Nasir From

Recent Stories

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 8 ..

PSX reaches highest level as 100 Index surpasses 88,000 points mark

1 hour ago
 Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur Distri ..

Security forces kill nine Khwarij in Bajaur District

1 hour ago
 FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutiona ..

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about constitutional amendment

1 hour ago
 Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhan ..

Bushra Bibi released from Adiala jail in Toshakhana case II

2 hours ago
 Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World C ..

Sophie Devine Celebrates ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Victory at Dubai's Ico ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium ..

Dubai Customs Introduces "Coronary Artery Calcium (CAC) Screening" Initiative to ..

2 hours ago
IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present ..

IHC directs Adiala jail superintendent to present Imran Khan by 3pm today

3 hours ago
 Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing ..

Justice Mansoor writes another letter to outgoing CJP Isa

4 hours ago
 COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield ..

COAS witnesses multinational exercise Indus Shield-2024

4 hours ago
 PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test m ..

PakVsEng: England opt to bat first in final Test match today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 October 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan