Drivers Fined For Overcharging Passengers, Use Of LPG Cylinders In DI Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 05:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The district traffic police on Monday fined several drivers for taking extra fares from passengers, overloading and use of LPG cylinders in public vehicles.
DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani along with Incharge Traffic Asif Lashari, taking action on public complaints, inspected several drivers on different routes.
During the inspection, the police imposed fines on many drivers for using illegally installed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders in passenger vehicles, overloading and collecting extra fares.
The DSP said the inspection of passenger vehicles on the roads would be enhanced to facilitate the common people.
He warned the transporters to avoid overloading and overcharging otherwise strict action would be taken against them.
APP/akt
