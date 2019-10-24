Drivers get smog forewarning briefing from motorway police

National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Thursday continued delivering lectures on Sector-II of motorway advising drivers to develop habit of driving cautiously as the smog season was around the corner

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) : National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Thursday continued delivering lectures on Sector-II of motorway advising drivers to develop habit of driving cautiously as the smog season was around the corner.

The exercise was part of fifteen-day campaign launched on the orders of NH&MP DIG Ahmad Arsalan and being executed under the supervision of NH&MP Multan and DSP Rana Sarfraz Nasir.

Admin officer Kifayatullah Shah and operations officer Sheikh Muhammad Younis informed drivers to use fog lights during smog situation, maintaining sizable vehicle-to-vehicle distance and using only the extreme left lane.

Officials also distributed brochures and pamphlets and pasted guidance-stickers on vehicles.