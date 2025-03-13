Open Menu

Drivers Held After Two Over-speeding Vehicles Detected On Motorway

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Drivers held after two over-speeding vehicles detected on motorway

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The National Highway and Motorway Police (NH&MP) got two drivers arrested and cases registered on M-5 Motorway in Uch Sharif near Multan and at Taranda Muhammad Panah after the speed detecting equipment recorded two vehicles speeding beyond 150 kilometers per hour.

The vehicles were racing at 151 and 160 km/h on the motorway where permissible limit was 120 km/h, triggering action by the NH&MP as per orders of IG Motorways Rafat Mukhtar Raja, says an official release issued here Thursday.

The standing instructions issued by the IG Motorways were meant to plug chances of accidents due to higher speeds.

Drivers Nasir Ali and Irshad Masih were arrested and cases got registered with PS Uch Sharif, district Bahawalpur and PS Taranda Muhammad Panah, district Rahim Yar Khan. Both were in custody of police.

DIG Motorways Central zone-II Daar Ali Khan Khatak, and sector commander Rana Sarfraz Nasir are supervising the monitoring of over-sped vehicles on motorway M-5, beat 25 and DSP Akif Nishat Bajwa said that cases would be got registered against all those vehicles crossing 150 km/h mark.

