Drivers union demands ban on motorcycle rickshaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pasban Rickshaw and Taxi Drivers Union demanded traffic authorities to either ban motorcycle rickshaws or register them for plying on city roads.

Addressing a meeting president PARTD Union, Pervaiz Iqbal Bodla informed that illegal stands of rickshaw stands at Vehari and Kumharanwala Chowks were adding to woes of auto rickshaws drivers.

He claimed that stolen motorcycles were being used with motorcycle rickshaws adding that they were also involved in fraudulent activities.

They are cheating travellers by intoxicated sweets or other chemicals, he blamed and adding that looting incidents are much common at Kumharaanwala Chowk.

"We have submitted applications with district administration and city traffic police officials but of no use, " Bodla stated.

Owing to unregistered motorcycle rickshaws, laborious auto rickshaw drivers are suffering a lot at hands of traffic police, president PARTD Union said.

He demanded district as well as city traffic police administrations to take notice of the situation to stop inconvenience to travellers and motorists due to motorcycle rickshaws.