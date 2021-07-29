UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Drivers Union Demands Ban On Motorcycle Rickshaws

Umer Jamshaid 16 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Drivers union demands ban on motorcycle rickshaws

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Pasban Rickshaw and Taxi Drivers Union demanded traffic authorities to either ban motorcycle rickshaws or register them for plying on city roads.

Addressing a meeting president PARTD Union, Pervaiz Iqbal Bodla informed that illegal stands of rickshaw stands at Vehari and Kumharanwala Chowks were adding to woes of auto rickshaws drivers.

He claimed that stolen motorcycles were being used with motorcycle rickshaws adding that they were also involved in fraudulent activities.

They are cheating travellers by intoxicated sweets or other chemicals, he blamed and adding that looting incidents are much common at Kumharaanwala Chowk.

"We have submitted applications with district administration and city traffic police officials but of no use, " Bodla stated.

Owing to unregistered motorcycle rickshaws, laborious auto rickshaw drivers are suffering a lot at hands of traffic police, president PARTD Union said.

He demanded district as well as city traffic police administrations to take notice of the situation to stop inconvenience to travellers and motorists due to motorcycle rickshaws.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Vehari

Recent Stories

PTCL signs strategic contract with Whale Cloud Tec ..

8 minutes ago

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

21 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

21 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

22 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.