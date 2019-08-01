Drivers urged not to use mobile phone during driving

The senior police officials have urged the drivers to avoid using mobile phone during driving to avert road accidents

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :The senior police officials have urged the drivers to avoid using mobile phone during driving to avert road accidents.

DSP Motorway Police, Sohail Afzal and DSP Traffic Police, Zahid Majeed said this while addressing a ceremony held in connection with oath taking of new office-bearers of Mini-Loaders Association here.

They said that use of mobile phone during driving might cause severe road accident. "Drivers must avoid using mobile phone during driving," they said, adding that they should first park their vehicle off the road if they want to listen to or make a phone call.

They said that every driver first should have got his or her driving license, then come on road with vehicle. "People should abide by law instead driving vehicles without driving license," they said.