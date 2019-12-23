Drivers urged to adopt preventive measures during fog

(@FahadShabbir)

The City Traffic Police (CTP) organized a lecture at General Bus Stand to create awareness about preventive measures during fog, here on Monday

The education unit of CTP informed drivers about preventive measures to avoid any untoward incident during fog.

They urged drivers to drive vehicles on low speed and use reflectors and double indicators during travel in fog.

As per directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Waseem Ahmed Khan, the CTP teams under the supervision of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Huma Naseeb conducted awareness sessions on daily basis at different places of the city.