Drivers urged to avoid unnecessary traveling during fog

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) have urged drivers to avoid unnecessary traveling during fog and ensure all precautionary measures in order to prevent mishaps.

In line with special directives of the Inspector General NH&MP Khalid Mahmood, the motorway police have started awareness sessions at different points of the motorway to create awareness about precautionary measures during fog.

The Zonal Commander DIG Shahid Javed urged drivers to avoid unnecessary traveling during fog to prevent mishaps.

He said that drivers must use fog lights at the front and back sides of the vehicles and ensure a reasonable distance from the other vehicles during fog. He said that NH&MP available round the clock to provide assistance to motorway users in case of emergencies.

He urged people to contact motorway police through emergency helpline 130 and through mobile application "Hamsafar App" in case of any emergency.