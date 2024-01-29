Drivers Urged To Be Careful In Hilly Areas Amid Snowy Weather
Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2024 | 11:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) All the tourists visiting the hilly areas to enjoy snowfall have been advised by the concerned authorities to take extra precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.
Authorities have advised both residents and tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel in order to navigate through the challenging circumstances, said a report aired by a Private news channel.
It also urged the tourists to ensure safety measures before packing their bags as extremely low temperatures were being recorded in the Northern Areas of the country.
PDMA also directed the local administration to ensure the availability of machinery needed to clear roads of any land sliding effect, rain, and snowfall.
The authority also called for timely updating the tourists so that they could take necessary precautionary measures in this regard, said PDM official.
A tourist said that snowfall is the favourite time of her children and they were very excited about playing in the snow and making snowmen.
According to PMD, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected during these days.
"Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather and locations to explore," a women tourist added.
Furthermore, the tourists are requested to contact the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) on their helpline or check out their website for updates regarding the status of road conditions of the intended route.
Tourists have been advised to ensure the availability of accommodation and carry the necessary medicines, warm clothing for extreme weather, and food items for at least 24 hours.
According to NDMA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to ensure special measures in tourist areas of Murree, Galiyat, Ziarat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.
Spokesperson also emphasized the significance of public awareness to ensure a cautious approach during winter travels.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024
France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G
IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School
JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28
132 Traffic Police wardens promoted
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers
ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections
Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election
Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Solangi visits PEMRA to condole with Salim Baig over his brother's deathfew seconds
-
India treating Kashmir its colony since 1947: Report50 minutes ago
-
Iranian FM in Islamabad to hold "in-depth" talks with FM, meet PM5 hours ago
-
IGP releases Rs 1.7m for cops medical expenses13 hours ago
-
MQM-P's Convener says party aims to change system of governance13 hours ago
-
Political parties hold election rallies in Karachi13 hours ago
-
Ayaz Latif Palijo intensifies campaign ahead of election13 hours ago
-
ECP imposes Rs 10000 fine over election code violation13 hours ago
-
Former Sindh CM says PPP to hold historic public meeting in Hyderabad13 hours ago
-
Zardari terms democracy crucial to address country's problems13 hours ago
-
PTI leaders at rallies Tank, DI Khan seek vote for upcoming polls13 hours ago
-
Kirpa police, homicide unit teams arrested a murderer13 hours ago