Drivers urged to be careful in hilly areas amid snowy weather

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) All the tourists visiting the hilly areas to enjoy snowfall have been advised by the concerned authorities to take extra precautionary measures to avoid any untoward situation.

Authorities have advised both residents and tourists to refrain from unnecessary travel in order to navigate through the challenging circumstances, said a report aired by a Private news channel.

It also urged the tourists to ensure safety measures before packing their bags as extremely low temperatures were being recorded in the Northern Areas of the country.

PDMA also directed the local administration to ensure the availability of machinery needed to clear roads of any land sliding effect, rain, and snowfall.

The authority also called for timely updating the tourists so that they could take necessary precautionary measures in this regard, said PDM official.

A tourist said that snowfall is the favourite time of her children and they were very excited about playing in the snow and making snowmen.

According to PMD, rain-wind and thunderstorm with snow over hills and isolated hailstorm in various parts of the country are expected during these days.

"Pakistan is a very beautiful country with diverse weather and locations to explore," a women tourist added.

Furthermore, the tourists are requested to contact the National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) on their helpline or check out their website for updates regarding the status of road conditions of the intended route.

Tourists have been advised to ensure the availability of accommodation and carry the necessary medicines, warm clothing for extreme weather, and food items for at least 24 hours.

According to NDMA spokesperson, instructions have been issued to ensure special measures in tourist areas of Murree, Galiyat, Ziarat, Naran, Kaghan, Chitral, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Spokesperson also emphasized the significance of public awareness to ensure a cautious approach during winter travels.