Open Menu

Driving Licence Counter For Minority Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Driving licence counter for minority community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A dedicated driving licence counter was inaugurated at the Chehlyak Police Station (Misaq Centre), here on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan performed the opening ceremony, underscoring the Multan police's commitment to inclusivity and public service.

The newly-established counter offers an extensive range of driving licence services under one roof. Men and women can avail themselves of services including learner's driving licences, licence renewals and motorcycle licences in a streamlined, hassle-free environment.

Related Topics

Multan Police Police Station Traffic Women

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to ..

Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

1 hour ago
 Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhan ..

Imran, Bushra acquittal plea rejected in Toshakhana case II

4 hours ago
 First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match d ..

First T20I: Toss for Pakistan Vs Australia match delayed due to rain

4 hours ago
 Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for ..

Massive Crowds Flock to Sharjah Book Fair 2024 for Books, Authors, and Publisher ..

5 hours ago
 Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with ..

Poetry and Passion Shine at Sharjah Book Fair with Khalid Masood Khan & Ahmed Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Wal ..

Sharjah International Book Fair Showcases Shah Waliullah’s 18th-Century Insigh ..

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 November 2024

8 hours ago
 NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-bas ..

NDMA hosts critical panel discussion on gender-based violence, sexual health at ..

18 hours ago
 Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress ..

Ahsan urges PTI to avoid halting economic progress through public meeting

18 hours ago
 McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in ..

McIlroy aims for glory on happy hunting ground in Dubai

18 hours ago
 Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Tru ..

Markets stall, inflation and bitcoin rise amid Trump fears

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan