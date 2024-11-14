Driving Licence Counter For Minority Community
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) A dedicated driving licence counter was inaugurated at the Chehlyak Police Station (Misaq Centre), here on Thursday.
Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Mavarhan Khan performed the opening ceremony, underscoring the Multan police's commitment to inclusivity and public service.
The newly-established counter offers an extensive range of driving licence services under one roof. Men and women can avail themselves of services including learner's driving licences, licence renewals and motorcycle licences in a streamlined, hassle-free environment.
