Driving licence distribution ceremony held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :A certificate distribution ceremony was held on completion of the 14th batch of driving course at the Road Safety Training Institute of Motorway Police central zone at Babu Sabu, here on Tuesday.

Acting Sector Commander DSP Farrukh Raza Shah said that the basic purpose of Road Safety Training Institutes (Driving Schools) is to provide an opportunity to people to learn driving as per international standards of road safety. The DSP said that the DIG Motorways Ahmad Arslan Malik was determined to ensure immaculate adherence to traffic laws on the highways and motorways and provision of quality road safety and drivers training on modern lines.

He also appreciated the professional skills of In-charge RSTI IP/SPO Shawana Kauser while enhancing the quality of road safety training.

At the end of the ceremony, certificates were distributed among the 25 passing-out trainees including one disable and two foreigners, respectively.