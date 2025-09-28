Driving licence facility available at 12 Police Stations in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police has extended driving licence services to 12 police stations across the Federal capital to provide citizens with greater convenience near their residential and workplace areas.

An official told APP on Sunday that the police stations offering this facility include Aabpara, Kohsar, Lohi Bher, Sangjani, Secretariat, Shalimar, Tarnol, Bani Gala, Bara Kahu, Shehzad Town, Koral and I-9.

He said the initiative would help reduce public rush at central facilitation centres, enabling citizens to access services with ease. The step is part of ICT Police’s broader commitment to citizen-friendly policing and modern service delivery.

The official added that in line with the Inspector General of Police’s (IGP) directives, a special licence campaign is underway across Islamabad. The last date for citizens to obtain or renew their driving licences has been extended until October 7, 2025, after which strict action will be taken against those driving without valid licences.

The ICT Police reaffirmed that such measures aim to bring services closer to people, ensuring quick, accessible and transparent facilities for all, while promoting discipline on the city’s roads.

