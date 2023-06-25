Driving licence issuance process made easy: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar Sunday said that driving licence issuance process in Punjab had been made simplified and made easy.

In a press release issued here, he said every Pakistani citizen, who owned a national identity card, could now easily get a licence from any licensing centre in Punjab, and get renewed his/her driving licence from any district of Punjab on its expiry in all districts of the province. He said a citizen from any region of Pakistan, who had obtained a learner's permit, could appear for the driving test in the district of his job. He said for the first time in the history of Pakistan, now driving licences had been issued to 62 transgenders. "Transgenders are also being imparted training at driving schools of Punjab Police," he said and added that the number of driving schools had been increased from 32 to 64 across Punjab.

The IGP said that with an increase of 30pc, over 16 lakh driving licences had been issued to citizens this year, compared to 6 lakh last year.

Driving licences of four lakh people were issued in current month June compared to one lakh in June last year. He said 16,000 driving licences were issued in the same period this year, compared to 2,000 in June last year from Liberty driving licensing centre Lahore.

Last year in Gujranwala, in the month of June, 9,000 compared to 900, 16,000 compared to 5,000 in Rawalpindi, 13,000 compared to 4,000 in Faisalabad were issued driving license. Dr Usman said that at Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi driving licence facility was available 24 hours a day.

DIG Traffic Punjab Mirza Faran Baig said mobile driving licensing vans of traffic police were issuing learner's driving licences in different cities, traffic police's mobile driving licensing vans were providing learner's driving licence facility in various schools, colleges, offices and remote areas. He said in case of any complaint, citizens could contact IGP Punjab at 1787 complaint and one could get immediate help and guidance by contacting the Center or DIG Traffic on WhatsApp number 03188464236.