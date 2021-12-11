UrduPoint.com

Driving Licence Issuing Centers Timing Increased

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 07:30 PM

Driving licence issuing centers timing increased

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :On the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, the working hours of Lahore driving licence issuing centers have been increased from 8am to 6pm daily, and the Sunday timing will be from 8am to 1pm.

The IGP said here on Saturday that a special drive would be launched in major cities including Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi for issuance of driving licences.

Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Syed Muntazer Mehdi said the new working hours would be applicable from Sunday, Dec 12.

All five driving centers and four licensing booths in Lahore: Iqbal Town Service Center, CTO Office, Cantonment. Booth and Liberty Centers would remain open.

The CTO Lahore said it was mandatory for citizens to take an appointment by Rasta App of Lahore Traffic Police.

The special campaign for issuance of the traffic licences would continue till Dec 31.

