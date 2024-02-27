Open Menu

Driving License Branch Established In Bahria Town Phase 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Driving License branch established in Bahria Town Phase 8

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the directives of I.G Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police has achieved a significant milestone by establishing a Driving License Branch in Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi. The branch has now been operational under the supervision of DSP Patrolling Rawalpindi Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and In-charge Sub-Inspector Muhammad Usman.

The branch has been set up to facilitate the public by providing efficient and accessible services related to driving licenses. Citizens of Rawalpindi can now obtain or renew their driving licenses from their nearest point in Bahria Town Phase 8.

The branch offers various services, including the issuance of new learner licenses, learner renewals, regular license renewals, and international driving license renewals.

The public is encouraged to visit the branch and take advantage of the facilities offered.

The establishment of the Driving License Branch in Bahria Town Phase 8 is a significant step towards improving the traffic management system in Rawalpindi. It is expected to enhance the convenience of the public and promote a culture of safe driving in the region. The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi has been working tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the branch and provide the best possible services to the public.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Visit Traffic Rawalpindi From Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

13 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

4 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

6 hours ago
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

6 hours ago
 5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ be ..

5th anniversary of ‘Operation Swift Retort’ being commemorated today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2024

9 hours ago
 Murray again hints at impending retirement

Murray again hints at impending retirement

18 hours ago
 Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

Last holdout Hungary ratifies Swedish NATO bid

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan