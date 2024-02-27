Driving License Branch Established In Bahria Town Phase 8
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) On the directives of I.G Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police has achieved a significant milestone by establishing a Driving License Branch in Bahria Town Phase 8, Rawalpindi. The branch has now been operational under the supervision of DSP Patrolling Rawalpindi Chaudhry Zulfiqar Ali and In-charge Sub-Inspector Muhammad Usman.
The branch has been set up to facilitate the public by providing efficient and accessible services related to driving licenses. Citizens of Rawalpindi can now obtain or renew their driving licenses from their nearest point in Bahria Town Phase 8.
The branch offers various services, including the issuance of new learner licenses, learner renewals, regular license renewals, and international driving license renewals.
The public is encouraged to visit the branch and take advantage of the facilities offered.
The establishment of the Driving License Branch in Bahria Town Phase 8 is a significant step towards improving the traffic management system in Rawalpindi. It is expected to enhance the convenience of the public and promote a culture of safe driving in the region. The Punjab Highway Patrolling Police Rawalpindi has been working tirelessly to ensure the smooth functioning of the branch and provide the best possible services to the public.
