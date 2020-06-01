UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Driving License Issuance Process Starts, Says DPO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st June 2020 | 06:51 PM

Driving license issuance process starts, says DPO

The process of issuing driving licenses, in the light of easing in lockdown by the Punjab government, had been started following the orders of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The process of issuing driving licenses, in the light of easing in lockdown by the Punjab government, had been started following the orders of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The SOPs had been issued in this regard, according to which the candidates appearing for the driving test would have to enter the ground after washing their hands with soap and using sanitizer for twenty seconds.

The candidates are required to wear face masks and gloves to appear for the test, while the body temperature of all incoming candidates and staff would also be checked.

On the occasion, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that the issuance of licenses has been started as per the government directives and the process of keeping social distance between the candidates themselves and the traffic staff would be strictly enforced. More DSP Traffic Sargodha Sheikh Kashif Mahmood instructed to implement government orders.

Related Topics

Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Traffic Sargodha All Government

Recent Stories

US dollar goes Rs.0.70 high against rupee

23 minutes ago

Man Utd extend Ighalo's loan deal until January 20 ..

4 minutes ago

Police raided a wedding ceremony, arrested violato ..

4 minutes ago

Tanzania reopens universities despite virus concer ..

4 minutes ago

KIZAD opens largest rest, refuelling facility in r ..

25 minutes ago

WHO Backs Full Coronavirus Lockdown in Iraq After ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.