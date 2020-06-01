Driving license issuance process starts, says DPO

The process of issuing driving licenses, in the light of easing in lockdown by the Punjab government, had been started following the orders of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2020 ) :The process of issuing driving licenses, in the light of easing in lockdown by the Punjab government, had been started following the orders of the Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The SOPs had been issued in this regard, according to which the candidates appearing for the driving test would have to enter the ground after washing their hands with soap and using sanitizer for twenty seconds.

The candidates are required to wear face masks and gloves to appear for the test, while the body temperature of all incoming candidates and staff would also be checked.

On the occasion, DPO Sargodha Faisal Gulzar said that the issuance of licenses has been started as per the government directives and the process of keeping social distance between the candidates themselves and the traffic staff would be strictly enforced. More DSP Traffic Sargodha Sheikh Kashif Mahmood instructed to implement government orders.