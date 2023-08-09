Open Menu

Driving License Mobile Service Launched For Lawyers

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 10:34 PM

Driving license mobile service launched for Lawyers

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, a two-day driving license mobile service was jointly launched by the police facilitation centre and driving license centre here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, a two-day driving license mobile service was jointly launched by the police facilitation centre and driving license centre here on Wednesday.

District session judge Ghulam Rasool Samon inaugurated the driving license mobile service later on the request of the District Bar Council learning licenses were issued to over 85 lawyers by Incharge PFC Inspector Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa.

Meanwhile, District Bar Council and all lawyer fraternities have lauded the efforts of SSP and assured complete cooperation with the police department.

Related Topics

Police Mobile Lawyers All

Recent Stories

Dubai Taxi sector posts record 10% growth rate in ..

Dubai Taxi sector posts record 10% growth rate in trips for H1 2023

3 minutes ago
 Scrutiny committee recommends financial assistance ..

Scrutiny committee recommends financial assistance over 100 journalists of Sindh ..

14 minutes ago
 Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in AJK resuming p ..

Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project in AJK resuming production

14 minutes ago
 41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwr ..

41 migrants missing after new Mediterranean shipwreck

13 minutes ago
 EU chief offers 400 mn euros to help flood-hit Slo ..

EU chief offers 400 mn euros to help flood-hit Slovenia

13 minutes ago
 UN chief warns against nuclear catastrophe risk in ..

UN chief warns against nuclear catastrophe risk in Nagasaki memorial message

14 minutes ago
Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) distributes gra ..

Larkana Municipal Corporation(LMC) distributes gratuity cheques to retired emplo ..

14 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution stressing constitutional ..

Senate passes resolution stressing constitutional mandate for timely elections

22 minutes ago
 Lawmakers embrace nostalgia and vision in farewell ..

Lawmakers embrace nostalgia and vision in farewell session of National Assembly

22 minutes ago
 India's Gandhi slams government inaction on ethnic ..

India's Gandhi slams government inaction on ethnic violence

17 minutes ago
 Romanian kidnapped in Burkina Faso freed after 8 y ..

Romanian kidnapped in Burkina Faso freed after 8 years

17 minutes ago
 France rejects Niger accusations over 'terrorists' ..

France rejects Niger accusations over 'terrorists', air space

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan