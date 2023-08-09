Driving license mobile service launched for Lawyers

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, a two-day driving license mobile service was jointly launched by the police facilitation centre and driving license centre here on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajid Amir Sadozai, a two-day driving license mobile service was jointly launched by the police facilitation centre and driving license centre here on Wednesday.

District session judge Ghulam Rasool Samon inaugurated the driving license mobile service later on the request of the District Bar Council learning licenses were issued to over 85 lawyers by Incharge PFC Inspector Sikandar Ghulam Mustafa.

Meanwhile, District Bar Council and all lawyer fraternities have lauded the efforts of SSP and assured complete cooperation with the police department.