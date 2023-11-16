Driving license no more a ‘routine’ affair

The traffic police here on Thursday said the applicants seeking driving licenses must undergo preparation before appearing in test to prove they were worthy and fit to claim their driving license

In-charge District Traffic office Mahr Abdul Majid told media persons that the people would no more be able to get driving licenses without qualify for it.

He said, recently out of 50 applicants only a dozen managed to claim their licenses in the wake of tests.

He said, five driving training centres were working in the district and people could avail the facility to become efficient drivers with firsthand knowledge on traffic rules and laws for safe driving on city roads and highways.

He said that traffic violators were being issued tickets, particularly underage drivers and cases were also being registered against them.