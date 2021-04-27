Driving license services suspended in capital again

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police on Tuesday decided to suspend its service for issuance of new driving license again in the wake of ballooning cases of coronavirus in the city during its third wave

Moreover, fine will not be imposed on any motorists for an expired license for the next three months, while optimum use of an online appointment system for its issuance will be made sure at all cost.

The decision to this effect was made during a meeting chaired by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and attended among others by Deputy Inspector General (Operations), DIG (Headquarters), Senior Superintendents of Police, Assistant Inspectors General, Additional SP and Zonal SPs.

It worth mentioning here that the Islamabad Traffic Police has suspended its services for two time in the last one year for the same reason.

The meeting also finalized strategy to ensure implementation of the anti-coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) so as to curb its spread by sensitizing the citizens about precautionary measures.

The meeting made important decisions to set up disinfection rooms at police line headquarters and all police stations, besides making sure use of safety kits by the policemen serving at Diplomatic Enclave.

It was decided to set up a control room at safe city to monitor overall situation in the district and ensure smooth supply of oxygen and other equipment in case of any emergent situation.

It was also asked to use drone cameras for monitoring purpose and relevant police station to respond quickly on the calls of safe city.

Traffic police staff, serving in field, was directed to give awareness to people about precautionary measures against coronavirus. Policemen were asked to acknowledge the services of medical and paramedical staff serving at forefront in fight against this disease and salute them for their encouragement.

The IGP directed to the police officials to sensitize government employees of the Secretariat and other places about importance of the SOPs.

It was directed to ensure additional deployment at vaccination centers to avoid untoward incident.

The IGP asked all policemen to ensure use of masks as well as sanitizers during duty and maintain social distance.� He also directed to take precautionary measures at barracks and set precedent for others.

He said that safety of policemen was also important in this critical situation so that they may be able to perform their professional duties effectively.

The IGP asked all Zonal SPs, SDPOs and SHOs to make people aware in their respective areas about benefits of following SOPs and using masks as well as sanitizers.