Driving licenses for hearing impaired persons: Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Thursday said that his department was taking steps in order to issue driving license to hearing impaired persons to make them more independent.

Presiding over a meeting at Sindh Home Department regarding the issue, he said that he was sure if hearing impaired persons were given driving license they would be good drivers and would definitely follow the traffic rules.

Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar said that special persons should be facilitated at every level and must be made a useful part of the society. He was of the opinion that a kind and positive attitude should be adopted for special persons and we should encourage them to become more independent.

Secretary Home Department Sindh Abdul Kabir Qazi, Secretary DEPD Khalid Chachar, DIG Driving License Branch Qamar Zaman and others also attended the meeting.

The meeting decided that amendments would be made in motor vehicles rules to issue driving license to hearing impaired persons and for the purpose Sindh Transport Department would also be approached.

It was also suggested in the meeting that a special sticker would be pasted on the vehicles of special persons as the other drivers could easily identify the vehicles, being driven by hearing impairedpersons.