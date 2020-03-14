UrduPoint.com
Driving Licensing Branch Inaugurated At Dijkot

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 05:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has inaugurated learner's driving licensing branch at Dijkot on Saturday to facilitate the people of this area.

Now the citizens of Dijkot and its peripheral localities can apply for learner's driving licenses without traveling to Faisalabad city.

Speaking on the occasion, RPO said that city traffic police is taking revolutionary steps to facilitate the people nearer their doorsteps.

In this connection, driving test facility has already been provided at Samundri and Jaranwala tehsils. These steps will not only lessen burden on main driving branch at Faisalabad but also help the people to save their precious time and money.

Advisor to CM Punjab on sports Malik Umar Farooq, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Sardar Muhammad Asif Khan and SSP Operations Syed Ali Raza were also present on the occasion.

