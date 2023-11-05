Open Menu

Driving School Set Up At Tandlianwala

Sumaira FH Published November 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Driving school set up at Tandlianwala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) A driving school was set up at Government Graduate College Tandlianwala to facilitate locals on Sunday.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Faisalabad Maqsood Lone inaugurated the driving school and informed the participants about the benefits of a driving licence.

He also stressed the need for training before driving a vehicle on roads and said that students would be provided with learning driving permits free of cost besides arranging special lectures on traffic rules and regulations for college students. College Principal Dr Ateeq Amjad was also present.

