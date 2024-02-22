Driving Test Facility At E-Khidmat Centre
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:47 PM
The traffic police have started a driving test at E-Khidmat Centre, here on Thursday
Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Lone inaugurated the facility while In-charge Centre Muhammad Rehan and others were present. Muhammad Rehan said the new facility would ease the citizens to get a driving license.
He said that several services were being provided to citizens at the center under a roof.
