Driving Test Facility At E-Khidmat Centre

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 05:47 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The traffic police have started a driving test at E-Khidmat Centre, here on Thursday.

Chief Traffic Officer Maqsood Ahmed Lone inaugurated the facility while In-charge Centre Muhammad Rehan and others were present. Muhammad Rehan said the new facility would ease the citizens to get a driving license.

He said that several services were being provided to citizens at the center under a roof.

Related Topics

Police Traffic

