Driving Without Licence: Over 18,000 Cases Registered Last Month

Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) More than 18,000 case were registered last month against unlicensed and underage drivers in the provincial metropolis.

According to Lahore CTO Amara Athar, 18,180 cases have been registered for driving vehicles and motorcycles without a licence.

Vehicles were also impounded. Over 2,083 cases were registered for driving a car without a licence, while 16 211 cases were registered for riding a motorcycle without a licence. Action was also taken against 48 police employees.

