Driving Without License After Oct 7 To Invite Arrest, Vehicle Seizure: ITP Warns

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2025 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has warned that after the extended deadline of October 7, strict action will be taken against anyone driving without a valid license, including arrest and impounding of vehicles.

The Chief Officer of the Islamabad Traffic Police while speaking to a local news channel explained that the authorities have made it clear that strict measures will be enforced against those driving without a valid license after the extended deadline of October 7, warning that offenders will be subject to legal action including detention and confiscation of their vehicles as part of efforts to curb unlawful driving practices in the city.

In addition to legal penalties, officials have also announced that individuals found driving without a license will be ineligible to receive character certificates until they obtain a valid driving license. This move aims to discourage unlicensed driving by linking it to broader legal and administrative consequences.

The Islamabad Traffic Police urges all drivers to comply with the licensing requirements before the deadline to avoid facing these strict penalties. The authorities emphasize that these measures are necessary to improve road safety and maintain law and order in the city.

The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has expanded its services at facilitation centers to accommodate the increased demand for driving licenses, he said, adding that this includes longer operating hours and the deployment of mobile units to make the licensing process more accessible for citizens across the city.

Authorities emphasized that the focus goes beyond imposing penalties; it is about enhancing road safety and reducing unlicensed driving, a major cause of accidents in the capital.

By encouraging more people to secure valid licenses, the ITP seeks to strengthen adherence to traffic regulations and create safer roads for everyone.

