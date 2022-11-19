UrduPoint.com

Drizzle Continues In City

Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Drizzle continues in city

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2022 ) :Drizzle continues in the city and adjacent areas across the provincial metropolis while weather has become colder due to heavy clouds as well.

The weather is likely to remain cold and partly cloudy in most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an official of the Meteorological Department told when contacted.

The weather will remain very cold in the mountainous areas of the province, he added.

There is a chance of rain with thunder at some places in Chitral, Dir, Swat Abbottabad, Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber, the official of the Meteorological Department also confirmed. He also predicted snowfall at some places in the hilly areas as well.

