Drizzle Forecast For Coastal Areas Of Sindh

Muhammad Irfan Published August 08, 2023 | 02:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and humid weather with gusty winds for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, light rain is forecast for coastal areas of the province during the period.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 29-31 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 32-34 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 30-32 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 39-41 degrees Centigrade, Dadu 41-43 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 39-41 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province.

