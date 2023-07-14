Drizzle forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department on Friday predicted hot and humid weather for most parts of the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

However, drizzle is forecast in Karachi and its surrounding areas during the night time.

The Minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded in Karachi 33-35 degrees Centigrade, Hyderabad 36-38 degrees Centigrade, Sukkur 40-42 degrees Centigrade, Thatta 35-37 degrees Centigrade, Mohenjodaro 41-43 degrees Centigrade,Dadu 44-46 degrees Centigrade, Mithi 38-40 degrees Centigrade, and in Nawabshah 42-44 degrees Centigrade.

Mainly, hot and humid weather is likely to prevail in the province and drizzle in the city at night.